Analysts Expect bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.83 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) will post sales of $11.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.10 million. bluebird bio posted sales of $21.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full year sales of $103.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.00 million to $241.76 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $231.06 million, with estimates ranging from $75.00 million to $414.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.04) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on BLUE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on bluebird bio from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho cut bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,367.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,791 shares of company stock worth $150,861. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 29,809.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,321,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,289 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,027,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 204.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,576,000 after acquiring an additional 428,098 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 603,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,122,000 after acquiring an additional 389,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,413,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $29.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.70. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $24.24 and a 52 week high of $73.76.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

