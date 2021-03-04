Analysts Expect bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.83 Million

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) will post sales of $11.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.10 million. bluebird bio posted sales of $21.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full year sales of $103.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.00 million to $241.76 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $231.06 million, with estimates ranging from $75.00 million to $414.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.04) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on BLUE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on bluebird bio from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho cut bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,367.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,791 shares of company stock worth $150,861. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 29,809.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,321,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,289 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,027,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 204.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,576,000 after acquiring an additional 428,098 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 603,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,122,000 after acquiring an additional 389,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,413,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $29.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.70. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $24.24 and a 52 week high of $73.76.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on bluebird bio (BLUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.