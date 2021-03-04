Analysts Expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) will post $1.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.78 billion and the lowest is $1.69 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill posted sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full year sales of $7.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.11 billion to $7.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.89 billion to $8.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS.

CMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,348.00 to $1,437.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,575.26 to $1,633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,503.48.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,408.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $1,564.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,473.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,345.86.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,305,010.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,032 shares of company stock worth $67,350,824. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

