Analysts Expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $659.11 Million

Analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) to post $659.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $652.60 million and the highest is $662.63 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store posted sales of $432.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full-year sales of $2.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $677.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share.

CBRL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective (down from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CL King lifted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

CBRL opened at $159.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 1.39. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $161.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

