Analysts Expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.99 Million

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2021


Analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will post $4.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $400,000.00 and the highest is $13.70 million. CRISPR Therapeutics reported sales of $160,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3,018.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $28.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $90.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $66.74 million, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $153.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRSP. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $91.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.88.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $2,845,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,189 shares in the company, valued at $26,919,702.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $5,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,168,923.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,703 shares of company stock valued at $53,944,533 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $112,187,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,215,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,988,000 after purchasing an additional 227,927 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 64.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 406,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,576,000 after purchasing an additional 159,481 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,684,000 after purchasing an additional 143,504 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $119.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.14. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.53 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

