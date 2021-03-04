Analysts Expect Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is $0.07. Cushman & Wakefield reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cushman & Wakefield.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CWK. Zacks Investment Research cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

CWK traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $14.78. The stock had a trading volume of 22,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,059. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.67. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $19.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 12.1% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 98.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 62.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 18,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

