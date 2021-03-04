Analysts Expect Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) will announce $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.14. Dynatrace posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

DT has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

NYSE DT traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,441. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $56.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 171.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.32.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $2,165,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,966,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 10,780,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $432,817,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,966,780 shares of company stock valued at $440,757,605. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,198,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 367.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 756.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 233,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 205,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 98,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 34,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

