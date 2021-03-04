Analysts Expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $257.81 Million

Analysts expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) to report sales of $257.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $260.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $254.40 million. Hostess Brands posted sales of $243.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TWNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 231,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 43,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TWNK opened at $14.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.64. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $16.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

Earnings History and Estimates for Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK)

