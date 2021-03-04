Analysts Expect Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Immersion’s earnings. Immersion posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 180%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Immersion will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Immersion.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immersion in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Immersion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other news, General Counsel Michael Rudolf Okada sold 7,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $66,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,817. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex sold 1,550,000 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $15,190,000.00. Insiders sold 3,685,713 shares of company stock worth $38,236,385 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Immersion by 241.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Immersion by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the third quarter worth $54,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 203.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMMR traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 54,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,472. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average of $9.50. Immersion has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $16.64. The company has a market cap of $261.29 million, a P/E ratio of -193.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

