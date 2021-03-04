Analysts Expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) to Post $0.21 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) will announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. PagSeguro Digital posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PagSeguro Digital.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PAGS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,042,000 after buying an additional 1,589,317 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,945,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,899 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,864,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,235,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,793,000 after acquiring an additional 941,531 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 11,406,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,803,000 after acquiring an additional 694,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

PAGS stock traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.63. The stock had a trading volume of 153,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,190. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 63.76 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.15. PagSeguro Digital has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.