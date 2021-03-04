Analysts Expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Will Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the highest is $1.35. Patrick Industries posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full-year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PATK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Patrick Industries stock traded down $2.17 on Thursday, reaching $80.89. 2,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,799. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Patrick Industries has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $85.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 18,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $1,499,268.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 269,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,280,951.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,076,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,352,168.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,755 shares of company stock valued at $11,444,548 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATK. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the third quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the third quarter valued at about $738,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 81.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,341 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 4.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the third quarter valued at about $804,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

