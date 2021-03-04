Analysts Expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Will Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to announce $1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for SAP’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. SAP reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAP will report full year earnings of $5.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $6.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $6.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,329,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,086,069,000 after acquiring an additional 206,969 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 7,593,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,183,199,000 after acquiring an additional 25,576 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $236,997,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,071,000 after acquiring an additional 658,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 860,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,228,000 after acquiring an additional 58,543 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $123.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $146.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. SAP has a 1-year low of $90.89 and a 1-year high of $169.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.14 and its 200-day moving average is $136.16.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

