Analysts Expect SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) to Post $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SPX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.65. SPX reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.20 million. SPX had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPXC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of SPX in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,134,751.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in SPX by 125.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPX during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPX by 123.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

SPXC opened at $55.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. SPX has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $60.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.26.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

