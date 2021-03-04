Analysts Expect Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.97 Million

Brokerages expect Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) to post $16.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.70 million to $28.80 million. Tellurian posted sales of $8.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full-year sales of $92.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.70 million to $141.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $169.99 million, with estimates ranging from $97.20 million to $234.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 123.99% and a negative net margin of 623.45%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TELL. Wolfe Research upgraded Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tellurian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in Tellurian by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 18,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tellurian by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Tellurian by 33.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tellurian stock opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Tellurian has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $4.39.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

