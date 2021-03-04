Analysts Expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.04 Billion

Analysts expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to post sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 billion and the highest is $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty reported sales of $2.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year sales of $5.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.80 billion to $7.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $284.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.54.

Shares of ULTA opened at $334.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.44, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $308.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.93. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $124.05 and a 52 week high of $343.17.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total value of $1,195,249.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,421.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,519.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $885,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,942,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 480,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,893,000 after acquiring an additional 18,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

