Analysts Expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $366.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will report $366.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $376.25 million and the lowest is $348.50 million. United Therapeutics reported sales of $356.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.04 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright raised United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 775.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $163.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.32. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $75.58 and a 52 week high of $181.14.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

