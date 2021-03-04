Analysts Issue Forecasts for Travere Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Lugo anticipates that the company will earn ($0.46) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.94). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.27%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Travere Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $27.40 on Thursday. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 2,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $69,557.46. Also, CFO Laura Clague sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $104,798.75. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,519 shares of company stock valued at $388,584. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

