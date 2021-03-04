Analysts Offer Predictions for Angion Biomedica Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANGN)

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Angion Biomedica in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.13) for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Angion Biomedica’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.77) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

ANGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen started coverage on Angion Biomedica in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Angion Biomedica in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Angion Biomedica in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGN opened at $20.51 on Thursday. Angion Biomedica has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30.

In other news, insider Jay Venkatesan sold 159,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Victor F. Ganzi sold 246,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,947,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,486,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 406,354 shares of company stock worth $6,503,282.

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

