Analysts Offer Predictions for Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch expects that the company will earn ($6.79) per share for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Bolt Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.70) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.98) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Bolt Biotherapeutics stock opened at $32.17 on Thursday. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $35.88.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Schatzman acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Also, Director Edgar Engleman acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 552,700 shares of company stock worth $11,054,000.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors.

