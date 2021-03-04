Analysts Offer Predictions for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of U.S. Silica in a report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for U.S. Silica’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The mining company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.08. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 42.97%. The firm had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SLCA. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.86.

U.S. Silica stock opened at $13.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $974.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 3.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86. U.S. Silica has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $14.13.

In other U.S. Silica news, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $39,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 14,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $104,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,160 shares of company stock worth $163,708 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 278.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

