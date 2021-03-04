Analysts Offer Predictions for Zoom Video Communications, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zoom Video Communications in a report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Zoom Video Communications’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.04.

Shares of ZM opened at $341.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $396.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.67. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $100.88 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The firm has a market cap of $97.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.91, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 340.0% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,284 shares of company stock valued at $59,679,622 in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

