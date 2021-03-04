Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 4th (AHT, AOCIF, ARESF, ATUSF, CFXTF, CMLEF, CNA, ELEEF, INGXF, KBX)

Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, March 4th:

Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) (LON:AHT) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $35.00 to $40.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

had its price target raised by Maxim Group from $27.00 to $29.00. Maxim Group currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its target price raised by CIBC from $27.00 to $34.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) had its price target raised by CIBC from $11.50 to $12.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $16.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $2.50 to $3.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $9.00 to $9.50. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $9.75 to $10.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Centrica plc (CNA.L) (LON:CNA) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 66 ($0.86) to GBX 67 ($0.88). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $18.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $32.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) was given a €111.00 ($130.59) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $5.50 to $7.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its target price increased by CIBC from $2.25 to $2.50. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $9.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $5.50 to $6.50. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,210 ($41.94) to GBX 3,360 ($43.90). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $32.50 to $38.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $31.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $29.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $13.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $11.00 to $12.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from $23.00 to $27.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from $24.00 to $21.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $22.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from $110.00 to $112.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

