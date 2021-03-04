Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Arlo Technologies (ARLO)

Arlo Technologies (NYSE: ARLO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/3/2021 – Arlo Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $7.00 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Arlo Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Arlo Technologies, Inc. product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience. The company’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time. Its connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors and smart security lights. Arlo Technologies, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

2/25/2021 – Arlo Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $7.00 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Arlo Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.00 to $11.00.

1/6/2021 – Arlo Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at BWS Financial from $8.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Arlo Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Arlo Technologies, Inc. product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience. The company’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time. Its connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors and smart security lights. Arlo Technologies, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Arlo Technologies stock opened at $7.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.91. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.58.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.57 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Arlo Technologies news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $80,789.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 374,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 507 shares of company stock valued at $4,169. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

