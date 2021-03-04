Analysts Set Expectations for Ooma, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:OOMA)

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ooma in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.22) per share for the year.

OOMA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ooma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ooma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE OOMA opened at $15.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.75 million, a P/E ratio of -79.90 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.70. Ooma has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $19.18.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $44.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.29 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ooma during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 504.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 8.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Ooma during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

