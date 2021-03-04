Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 4th (AX.UN, BADFF, BAYRY, CERV, COIHY, EADSY, LRCDF, MNGPF, OCLDY, PL)

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2021


Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, March 4th:

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have C$12.00 price target on the stock.

Badger Daylighting (OTCMKTS:BADFF) was downgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have C$17.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$13.00.

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Scotiabank.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC.

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy (TSE:PL) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a tender rating. The firm currently has C$11.30 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$12.50.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has C$19.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$20.00.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) (TSE:SRX) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has C$3.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$2.50.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

