Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for NICE (NICE)

2/25/2021 – NICE was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions. Its operating segment consists of Customer Interactions Solutions, Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Company’s solutions include integrated, multimedia recording platforms, software applications and related professional services. NICE Ltd., formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd., is headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel. “

2/25/2021 – NICE had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $334.00 to $338.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – NICE had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $275.00 to $285.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – NICE had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $250.00 to $266.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – NICE had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $275.00 to $285.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – NICE had its price target raised by analysts at Pritchard Capital from $292.00 to $312.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – NICE had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2021 – NICE was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $330.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $246.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $216.47. 17,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,137. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $262.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.83, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $110.59 and a one year high of $288.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in NICE by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,901,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,102,000 after buying an additional 45,199 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in NICE by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,566,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,347,000 after buying an additional 582,453 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NICE by 4,864,233.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,261,000 after buying an additional 875,562 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in NICE in the fourth quarter valued at $167,039,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NICE by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 561,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,186,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

