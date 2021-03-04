Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Dell Technologies (DELL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) in the last few weeks:

3/2/2021 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $81.00 to $94.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $85.00 to $92.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $73.00 to $79.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $81.00 to $94.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Dell Technologies was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $68.00.

1/26/2021 – Dell Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Dell Technologies Inc. is a provider of information technology solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Client Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Group and Dell Software Group. Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products, notebooks as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of Client Solutions hardware. ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of ESG hardware. DSG segment includes systems management, security software solutions and information management software offerings. Dell Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas. “

1/20/2021 – Dell Technologies is now covered by analysts at Argus. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE DELL opened at $83.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $84.17. The company has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.83 and its 200 day moving average is $70.39.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $19,895,226.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,722,219.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,070,355.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,153.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,169,565 shares of company stock worth $87,192,186. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,631.6% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

