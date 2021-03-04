Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Relx (REL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Relx (LON: REL) recently:

2/17/2021 – Relx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 2,085 ($27.24) price target on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Relx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 2,407 ($31.45) price target on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Relx was given a new GBX 1,785 ($23.32) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Relx was given a new GBX 1,816 ($23.73) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Relx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a GBX 2,075 ($27.11) price target on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Relx was given a new GBX 2,026 ($26.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Relx was given a new GBX 2,348 ($30.68) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Relx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,070 ($27.04) price target on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Relx had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,785 ($23.32) price target on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Relx was given a new GBX 1,660 ($21.69) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Relx had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,816 ($23.73) price target on the stock.

REL stock opened at GBX 1,717 ($22.43) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £33.18 billion and a PE ratio of 27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.17, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,809.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,758.75. Relx Plc has a one year low of GBX 1,382.86 ($18.07) and a one year high of GBX 2,000 ($26.13).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 33.40 ($0.44) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $13.60. Relx’s payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

