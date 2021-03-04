Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Tilray (TLRY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY):
- 2/25/2021 – Tilray had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00.
- 2/25/2021 – Tilray had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..
- 2/18/2021 – Tilray had its price target raised by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $18.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/18/2021 – Tilray was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00.
- 2/18/2021 – Tilray had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $22.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/18/2021 – Tilray was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/18/2021 – Tilray had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $10.00 to $25.00.
- 2/16/2021 – Tilray had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $24.20 to $30.25. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/5/2021 – Tilray was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tilray, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops cannabis based medicines, drugs, drops and oil products. Tilray, Inc. is based in NANAIMO, Canada. “
- 2/4/2021 – Tilray was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tilray, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops cannabis based medicines, drugs, drops and oil products. Tilray, Inc. is based in NANAIMO, Canada. “
- 1/29/2021 – Tilray was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tilray, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops cannabis based medicines, drugs, drops and oil products. Tilray, Inc. is based in NANAIMO, Canada. “
- 1/21/2021 – Tilray was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tilray, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops cannabis based medicines, drugs, drops and oil products. Tilray, Inc. is based in NANAIMO, Canada. “
- 1/15/2021 – Tilray had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.00 to $24.20. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2021 – Tilray was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tilray, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops cannabis based medicines, drugs, drops and oil products. Tilray, Inc. is based in NANAIMO, Canada. “
Shares of TLRY stock opened at $25.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 3.12. Tilray Inc has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $67.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.61.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 18.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 60.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the period. 12.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
