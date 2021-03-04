Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Tilray (TLRY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY):

2/25/2021 – Tilray had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00.

2/25/2021 – Tilray had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

2/18/2021 – Tilray had its price target raised by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $18.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Tilray was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00.

2/18/2021 – Tilray had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $22.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Tilray was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/18/2021 – Tilray had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $10.00 to $25.00.

2/16/2021 – Tilray had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $24.20 to $30.25. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Tilray was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tilray, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops cannabis based medicines, drugs, drops and oil products. Tilray, Inc. is based in NANAIMO, Canada. “

2/4/2021 – Tilray was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tilray, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops cannabis based medicines, drugs, drops and oil products. Tilray, Inc. is based in NANAIMO, Canada. “

1/29/2021 – Tilray was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tilray, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops cannabis based medicines, drugs, drops and oil products. Tilray, Inc. is based in NANAIMO, Canada. “

1/21/2021 – Tilray was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tilray, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops cannabis based medicines, drugs, drops and oil products. Tilray, Inc. is based in NANAIMO, Canada. “

1/15/2021 – Tilray had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.00 to $24.20. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Tilray was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tilray, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops cannabis based medicines, drugs, drops and oil products. Tilray, Inc. is based in NANAIMO, Canada. “

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $25.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 3.12. Tilray Inc has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $67.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Get Tilray Inc alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 18.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 60.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the period. 12.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.