Analyzing Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) and Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) and Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Deutsche Post and Domino’s Pizza Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Post 3.94% 17.69% 4.87% Domino’s Pizza Group N/A N/A N/A

Deutsche Post pays an annual dividend of $1.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Domino’s Pizza Group pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Deutsche Post pays out 43.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Domino’s Pizza Group pays out 55.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk and Volatility

Deutsche Post has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Domino’s Pizza Group has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Deutsche Post shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Deutsche Post and Domino’s Pizza Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Post $70.95 billion 0.89 $2.94 billion $2.34 21.81 Domino’s Pizza Group $649.05 million 3.02 $16.73 million $0.45 18.60

Deutsche Post has higher revenue and earnings than Domino’s Pizza Group. Domino’s Pizza Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Deutsche Post, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Deutsche Post and Domino’s Pizza Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deutsche Post 0 4 9 0 2.69 Domino’s Pizza Group 1 1 1 0 2.00

Deutsche Post currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential downside of 21.61%. Given Deutsche Post’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Deutsche Post is more favorable than Domino’s Pizza Group.

Summary

Deutsche Post beats Domino’s Pizza Group on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages. The Express division provides courier and express services to business and private customers. The Global Forwarding, Freight division transports goods by rail, road, air, and sea; and offers multimodal and sector-specific solutions. The Supply Chain division offers supply chain solutions, including warehousing, transport, and value-added services. The eCommerce Solutions division provides parcel delivery and cross-border non-time definite international services. Deutsche Post AG is headquartered in Bonn, Germany.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. The company operates 1,184 stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland; and 56 stores in Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012. Domino's Pizza Group plc was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom.

