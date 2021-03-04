Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN) Trading Down 23.6%

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN)’s share price dropped 23.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.82. Approximately 659,166 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,652,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 million, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anchiano Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $288,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anchiano Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Anchiano Therapeutics by 430.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 56,520 shares during the last quarter. 9.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd., a preclinical biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule anti-cancer therapies. It primarily develops Pan-RAS Program that identifies novel indene-based small molecules that exhibit potent and selective inhibition of activated RAS signaling regardless of isoform or mutation; and PDE10/Ã-catenin program, which identifies small molecules that selectively and potently inhibit PDE10 and suppress Wnt/APC/Ã-catenin signaling in preclinical models.

