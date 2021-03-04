Anchor Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 4th. Anchor has a total market cap of $10.13 million and $16,528.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001686 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Anchor has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Anchor alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00055804 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00009579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $351.35 or 0.00749887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00026647 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00031470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00060534 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00043416 BTC.

About Anchor

Anchor (ANCT) is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,827,484 coins. Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Buying and Selling Anchor

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.