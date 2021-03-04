Andrew Moor Sells 1,000 Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) Stock

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.00, for a total value of C$141,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,484,167.

Andrew Moor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) alerts:

On Monday, March 1st, Andrew Moor sold 1,000 shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$139.60, for a total value of C$139,600.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Andrew Moor sold 800 shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.86, for a total value of C$78,288.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Andrew Moor sold 5,400 shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.07, for a total value of C$529,578.00.

Shares of EQB traded down C$1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$136.84. 9,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,039. The company has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72. Equitable Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$44.57 and a 1 year high of C$146.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$114.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$94.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQB. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$107.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$116.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$104.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$155.00 price target (up previously from C$130.00) on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$139.75.

About Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO)

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.