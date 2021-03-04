Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Andritz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group raised Andritz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of ADRZY stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.24. 210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534. Andritz has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.21.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for hydropower stations, pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment and services for hydropower plants; and pumps for irrigation, water supply, and flood control, as well as offers turbo generators.

