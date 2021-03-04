Andritz’s (ADRZY) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ADRZY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Andritz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of ADRZY stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.24. The company had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 534. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.67. Andritz has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $10.37.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for hydropower stations, pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment and services for hydropower plants; and pumps for irrigation, water supply, and flood control, as well as offers turbo generators.

