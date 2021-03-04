ANGLE (LON:AGL) Shares Gap Down to $87.50

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.50 ($1.14), but opened at GBX 67.50 ($0.88). ANGLE shares last traded at GBX 78.75 ($1.03), with a volume of 3,862,449 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a current ratio of 8.44. The stock has a market cap of £168.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 81.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 56.55.

About ANGLE (LON:AGL)

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products. It develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in cancer patient blood; and Ziplex multiplex analysis system that is used with the ovarian cancer clinical application.

