ANON (ANON) Market Capitalization Reaches $37,144.04

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. In the last seven days, ANON has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. ANON has a market cap of $37,144.04 and $83.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANON coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.06 or 0.00480568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00072565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00058583 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $388.93 or 0.00795136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008671 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00027068 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

