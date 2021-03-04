ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by Martin Currie Ltd.

Martin Currie Ltd. raised its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 69.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,025 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,744 shares during the period. ANSYS makes up about 3.7% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Martin Currie Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of ANSYS worth $101,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,042 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 7.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in ANSYS by 1.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 46,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,319,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in ANSYS by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded down $4.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $315.86. 10,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 72.37 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.07 and a twelve month high of $413.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $5,259,069.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total value of $2,738,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,569 shares of company stock valued at $11,495,497. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

