Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Director Robert J. Clark Sells 168,000 Shares

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $1,644,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,289.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AR stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $9.82. 10,135,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,429,482. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 4.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $10.15.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Antero Resources by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 146,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Antero Resources by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 197,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Antero Resources by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Antero Resources by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 79,906 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Antero Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.99.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

