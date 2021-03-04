Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.15

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 326572 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $3.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.99.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.98.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3,044.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 531,117 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 514,228 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $1,967,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Antero Resources by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 612,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 19,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

