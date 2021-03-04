Antiample 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,088.00 (XAMP)

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One Antiample token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Antiample has a total market cap of $778,627.28 and $1,088.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Antiample has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $228.95 or 0.00475655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00072195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00077810 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00083323 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.21 or 0.00488657 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00052432 BTC.

Antiample Profile

Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 tokens. Antiample’s official website is www.antiample.org

Buying and Selling Antiample

