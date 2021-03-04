Anyswap (ANY) Price Down 39% Over Last 7 Days

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. During the last week, Anyswap has traded 39% lower against the dollar. Anyswap has a market cap of $47.90 million and $510,006.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap token can currently be bought for $2.57 or 0.00005497 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.42 or 0.00465080 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00069630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000972 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00077299 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00082893 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $221.82 or 0.00474476 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00050772 BTC.

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,637,970 tokens. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

Anyswap Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

