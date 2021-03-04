Apache (NASDAQ:APA) Trading 5.4% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA)’s share price shot up 5.4% during trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $19.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Apache traded as high as $21.58 and last traded at $20.98. 13,176,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 9,530,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.91.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upgraded Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.23.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apache by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,520,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,961,000 after acquiring an additional 61,887 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Apache by 1,871.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,964,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,064,000 after buying an additional 2,814,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Apache by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,991,000 after buying an additional 1,449,472 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 42.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,399,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,723,000 after buying an additional 710,650 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apache by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,021,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 118,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 4.87.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Apache had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st.

Apache Company Profile (NASDAQ:APA)

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

