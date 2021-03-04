Aperio Group LLC Acquires 1,207 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. THB Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 17,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $105.26 on Thursday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $125.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 1.81.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $370.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AEIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

