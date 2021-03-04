Aperio Group LLC Acquires 12,295 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,295 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Sabre during the third quarter worth about $102,138,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sabre by 650.0% during the third quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,650,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Sabre by 144.3% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,242,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,518 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Sabre by 100.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,053,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,480 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sabre by 3,342.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,544,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sabre has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $15.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $15.53.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 105.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $454,115.84. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

