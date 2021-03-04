Aperio Group LLC Acquires 2,773 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 325,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,681,000 after buying an additional 22,676 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,822,000 after purchasing an additional 13,083 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $12,784,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 350,857 shares in the company, valued at $29,903,542.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $4,691,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,611 shares of company stock worth $18,747,597. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.43.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $78.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,563.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.47 and its 200-day moving average is $66.01. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.79 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

