Aperio Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Adient during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adient by 69.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Adient during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Adient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adient stock opened at $36.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. Adient plc has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.83. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADNT shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Adient from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Adient from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.36.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

