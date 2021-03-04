Aperio Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 36,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 2.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin stock opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average of $20.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $33.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OLN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Olin from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Olin from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Olin from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Alembic Global Advisors upped their price target on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Olin from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.