Aperio Group LLC Buys 2,069 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 531.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 330.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HAE. Raymond James lifted their price target on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

In other Haemonetics news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $362,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $1,393,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics stock opened at $122.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.73 and its 200 day moving average is $109.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $63.41 and a one year high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.29 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.