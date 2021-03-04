Aperio Group LLC Grows Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,708 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 61.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after buying an additional 85,920 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in M.D.C. by 344.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in M.D.C. during the third quarter valued at $226,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in M.D.C. by 5.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in M.D.C. by 2.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

In related news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $7,413,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 254,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,085,083.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $63,287.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,220.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. stock opened at $52.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.54 and a 12-month high of $56.72.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.3429 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

