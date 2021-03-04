Aperio Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 98.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 35,292 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 330.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,427,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,572,000 after buying an additional 1,096,035 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 36.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,073,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,289,000 after buying an additional 551,471 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 9,197,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,479,000 after buying an additional 441,264 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the third quarter worth about $5,875,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 311.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 432,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after buying an additional 327,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $1,187,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,981.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 64,953 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $1,602,390.51. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 51,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,852.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,779 shares of company stock worth $3,289,424. Insiders own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

NYSE VSH opened at $23.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $24.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average is $19.25.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $667.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

